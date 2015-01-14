FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIMB, smaller lenders scrap plan to form Malaysia's largest bank
January 14, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

CIMB, smaller lenders scrap plan to form Malaysia's largest bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller domestic banks have scrapped a proposed merger that would have created the country’s biggest lender.

The three-way merger of CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd and making it Southeast Asia’s fourth-biggest bank.

“Whilst we remain convinced that the combination of our three franchises follows sound strategic logic, we ultimately were not able to arrive at a value creating transaction for all stakeholders,” said Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB’s Acting Group Chief Executive in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Praveen Menon and Anuradha Raghu, editing by Louise Heavens)

