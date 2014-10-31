FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPF appeals for right to vote on mega-bank merger
October 31, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

EPF appeals for right to vote on mega-bank merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state pension Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has appealed after its bid to vote on the merger of CIMB Group Holdings with two smaller lenders was rejected.

The EPF, which owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent of RHB and 65 percent of the third bank Malaysia Building Society Bhd, appealed to the local bourse via RHB and MBSB, according to two separate announcements by the respective firms.

Both RHB and MBSB submitted the appeal to Bursa Securities on Friday.

The EPF was barred from voting on the deal on Oct 22 after failing in its argument that the interests of its 14 million members were at stake. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Nick Macfie)

