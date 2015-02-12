FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RHB Capital group managing director resigns
February 12, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

RHB Capital group managing director resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 (Reuters) - RHB Capital group managing director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong has resigned, according to RHB Banking Group’s announcement on the local bourse.

The fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets said on Thursday it had a succession plan in place and “will execute a transition plan for a smooth handover of responsibilities”.

Kam’s departure comes after RHB called off a proposed plan to merge with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, the country’s second largest bank, and smaller lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd, in a bid to create Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1B0Gp7q

Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
