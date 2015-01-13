FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The proposed merger between CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller Malaysian lenders has been cancelled, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing sources.

Board members of the companies will meet on Wednesday where the deal will be called off, the newspaper said.

The newspaper reported on Jan. 10 that RHB was seeking a revision of the terms, preferring a cash portion due to the depreciation in the value of CIMB shares. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.