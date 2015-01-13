Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The proposed merger between CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller Malaysian lenders has been cancelled, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing sources.

Board members of the companies will meet on Wednesday where the deal will be called off, the newspaper said.

The newspaper reported on Jan. 10 that RHB was seeking a revision of the terms, preferring a cash portion due to the depreciation in the value of CIMB shares. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates)