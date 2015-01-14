UPDATE 2-CIMB, smaller lenders scrap plan to form Malaysia's biggest bank

* Not able to arrive at a value creating transaction-CIMB

* RHB cites current economic conditions to abort merger

* Exclusivity agreement entered into by banks terminated (Add details, quotes, update share prices)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller rivals have scrapped a merger plan that would have created the country’s biggest bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.

The three-way tie-up between CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd and making it Southeast Asia’s fourth-biggest bank.

“Whilst we remain convinced that the combination of our three franchises follows sound strategic logic, we ultimately were not able to arrive at a value creating transaction for all stakeholders,” Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB’s acting group chief executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.

RHB said in a separate statement that it arrived at the decision in light of current economic conditions.

Malaysia’s economy faces sharp falls in oil-related revenue, prompting Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists to warn last month the government might be forced to cut its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2015 to 4.6 percent from 5 percent.

The collapse of the deal is a major blow for CIMB Chairman Nazir Razak, youngest brother of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Nazir spearheaded the bank’s expansion over the past 16 years, snapping up a domestic rival, lenders in Indonesia and Thailand and businesses owned by Royal Bank of Scotland.

Nazir, at the launch of a report on corporate strategy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, earlier on Wednesday said the banks had been in “intense discussion” over the past few weeks and that the plan had long been to have board meetings this month at which the banks would make a final decision.

The merger was set to become the country’s biggest when originally valued at $20 billion in October. But a subsequent drop in the value of CIMB shares put the deal in jeopardy as CIMB and RHB failed to agree on new terms, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Shares of CIMB closed 2.9 percent lower on Wednesday prior to the announcements. Shares of RHB were 1.9 percent lower whereas those of MBSB were up 4.9 percent, versus a 0.39 percent decline in the benchmark index.

CIMB shares tumbled some 17 percent between the launch of the deal in early October and Wednesday, as investors questioned CIMB’s ability to extract synergies from the deal.

CIMB and RHB have withdrawn an application to Malaysia’s central bank relating to the plan, while exclusivity agreement entered into by the banks has been terminated, they said. (Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Anuradha Raghu and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)