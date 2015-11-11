Malaysia bank association says rising foreign currency deposits pose no risk

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The increase in foreign currency deposits is not straining the ability of Malaysian banks to service their foreign currency liabilities, and is not a risk to the stability of the banking system, the country’s lenders’ association said.

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) said some residents have increased their foreign currency deposits to meet their business and personal needs after the sharp depreciation of the ringgit this year.

Foreign currency deposits remain relatively small at 7 percent of banks’ deposits, ABM said.

“The foreign currency-denominated liabilities and assets of Malaysian banks have expanded in line with firstly, the domestic banks’ regional operations as well as their regional trade activities, and secondly, their centralised liquidity management,” ABM said in a statement on Monday.

The comments come after Reuters reported this week that dollar borrowings of Malaysian banks were adding a layer of risk to the country’s economy.

The foreign currency liabilities of Malaysian banks alone account for nearly half of the country’s $98 billion overseas borrowings, according to Reuters data.

ABM said nearly two-third of the country’s short-term external debt is accounted for by the banking sector, largely in the form of interbank borrowings and non-resident deposits. (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan and Praveen Menon; Editing by Ryan Woo)