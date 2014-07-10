CIMB, two others seek merger to create Malaysia's biggest bank -media

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd will seek regulatory approval for a merger, aiming to create the country’s largest bank, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The Employees Provident Fund will play a significant role in the merger as it owns big stakes in all three firms, said the Star. Shares of the three firms were suspended from trading on Thursday pending the release of a material announcement. ($1 = 3.1670 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)