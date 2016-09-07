FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Malaysia extends bauxite mining ban until year-end
September 7, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Malaysia extends bauxite mining ban until year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia extended a moratorium on bauxite mining activities by more than three months to Dec. 31, the environment minister said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The previous moratorium was set to expire on Sept. 14.

Malaysia's largely unregulated bauxite mining industry has boomed in the past two years to meet demand from China, filling in a supply gap after Indonesia banned exports, but the frenetic pace of digging has led to a public outcry with many complaining of water contamination and destruction of the environment.

Late last year, bauxite mining was blamed for turning the waters and seas red near Kuantan, the capital of Malaysia's third-largest state and key bauxite producer Pahang, following which, in January, the government imposed its first three-month ban on mining the commodity. (Reporting by Liz Lee, Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

