FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's c.bank rejects BIMB's sukuk proposal for Bank Islam
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's c.bank rejects BIMB's sukuk proposal for Bank Islam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 2(Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank has rejected plans by BIMB Holdings Bhd to issue an Islamic bond and raise $884 million it needs to gain full control of Bank Islam, the country’s oldest and largest standalone Islamic bank.

BIMB last month proposed a 10-year Islamic bond or sukuk of of 1.5 billion ringgit ($456.66 million) as part of a plan to acquire the 49 percent stake it does not own in Bank Islam held by Dubai Group and Tabung Haji.

Malaysia’s central bank has rejected BIMB’s proposal to secure the sukuk with shares of the company, which will need to identify an alternative asset for the exercise, BIMB said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Monday.

“We shall convene a special board meeting and further announcements will be made in due course,” BIMB’s chief executive officer Johan Abdullah told Reuters. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.