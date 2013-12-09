Malaysia's BIMB to sell $525 mln sukuk to clinch Bank Islam purchase

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s BIMB Holdings Bhd will issue a 1.7 billion ringgit ($525.75 million) Islamic bond next year to help raise the $884 million it needs to buy the remainder of Bank Islam, the country’s oldest and largest standalone Islamic bank.

The 10-year sukuk will be sold in May 2014 to Tabung Haji, BIMB’s biggest stakeholder, in a private placement, a filing to the central bank on Monday showed.

BIMB’s plans were initially rejected by the central bank due to a proposal to secure the sukuk with shares of the company .

BIMB in August announced plans to acquire the 49 percent stake it does not own in Bank Islam held by Dubai Group and Tabung Haji. ($1 = 3.2335 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)