FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Malaysia's BIMB to sell $525 mln sukuk to clinch Bank Islam purchase
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's BIMB to sell $525 mln sukuk to clinch Bank Islam purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show the bond issuance date is immediate)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s BIMB Holdings Bhd will issue a 1.7 billion ringgit ($525.75 million) Islamic bond to help raise the $884 million it needs to buy the remainder of Bank Islam, the country’s oldest and largest standalone Islamic bank.

The 10-year sukuk will be sold to Tabung Haji, BIMB’s biggest stakeholder, in a private placement, a filing to the central bank on Monday showed. The bond is made available for the six months to May 27, 2014.

BIMB’s plans were initially rejected by the central bank due to a proposal to secure the sukuk with shares of the company .

BIMB in August announced plans to acquire the 49 percent stake it does not own in Bank Islam held by Dubai Group and Tabung Haji.

$1 = 3.2335 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.