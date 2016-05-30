FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB makes coupon payment on Islamic medium term notes
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB makes coupon payment on Islamic medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday that it had made a scheduled coupon payment on an Islamic medium term bond, despite an ongoing multi-billion dollar spat with a UAE sovereign fund.

1MDB said it made a 143.75 million ringgit ($34.96 million) coupon payment due on 5 billion ringgit in Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTNs) due in 2039.

“1MDB has ample liquidity to make interest payments and service its current debt obligations,” 1MDB’s president Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in a statement on Monday.

1MDB is currently in dispute with Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) over interest payments due on two bonds worth a total of $3.5 billion.

$1 = 4.1120 ringgit Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.