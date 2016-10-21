FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Malaysia unveils prudent budget, aims to cut deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak avoided broad populist measures in his budget announcement on Friday, reassuring markets by pledging to cut the country’s large fiscal deficit and debt burden.

Najib said the total budget for 2017 would be 260.8 billion ringgit ($62.3 billion), up 3.4 percent from the previous year. He added that the good and services tax (GST) would not be raised.

“We are now on the right track, as we have and are taking firm, bold and right decisions despite the measures being unpopular,” the prime minister said in parliament.

“We have laid strong foundations for the country’s long-term financial and economic position.”

Southeast Asia’s second-largest oil producer and the world’s second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas was left reeling from the slump in global crude prices late last year, forcing it to slash its 2016 budget in January and lower its growth target to 4-4.5 percent.

Najib, however, said the outlook was improving and expects growth to pick up marginally in 2017 to 4-5 percent and the budget deficit to be 3 percent of GDP from a target of 3.1 percent this year.

For highlights of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 2016 budget speech click on

$1 = 4.1830 ringgit Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Emily Chow, writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

