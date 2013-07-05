FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Malaysia's Bumi Armada wins oil services deal from Lukoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian offshore oil services company Bumi Armada Berhad said on Friday that its Russian arm had won a 567.6 million ringgit ($178.34 million) supplementary deal from Russia’s Lukoil.

The firm, controlled by the country’s second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing that the engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning contract relates to the Filanovsky and Korchagin field in Russia’s part of the Caspian Sea.

Most of the construction work is expected to be carried out and completed in 2015.

In April 2012, Bumi Armada won a $200 million engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning contract from Lukoil.

$1 = 3.1827 Malaysian ringgits Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
