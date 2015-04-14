FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Bumi Armada wins $300 mln contract in Malta
April 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Bumi Armada wins $300 mln contract in Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd has won contracts worth $300 million to provide a floating storage unit in Delimara, Malta, to ElectroGas Malta Limited, it said on Tuesday.

The contracts are for a period of 18 years and 2 months from 2016, said Bumi Armada in an announcement to the stock exchange.

ElectroGas Malta is the national electricity company of Malta and is majority owned by its government.

For the full story: bit.ly/1DYS88C (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter)

