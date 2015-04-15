FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Bumi Armada wins $300 mln contract in Malta
April 15, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Bumi Armada wins $300 mln contract in Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Electrogas Malta details in paragraphs 3,4)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil field services firm Bumi Armada Bhd has won contracts worth $300 million to provide a floating storage unit in Delimara, Malta, to ElectroGas Malta Limited, it said on Tuesday.

The contracts are for a period of 18 years and 2 months from 2016, Bumi Armada said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

ElectroGas Malta (EGM) is a joint venture company between four entities, including Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, a subsidiary of Siemens AG’s finance arm.

EGM was awarded contracts by Enemalta Corporation, the national electricity company of Malta that is majority owned by the government.

For the full story: bit.ly/1DYS88C (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
