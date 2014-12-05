FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cagamas's $500 mln debut bond five times oversubscribed
December 5, 2014 / 1:44 AM / 3 years ago

Cagamas's $500 mln debut bond five times oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas said it priced a $500 mln U.S. dollar benchmark bond at 115 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, its first issuance from a $2.5 bln multi-currency conventional bond programme.

The issue was oversubscribed nearly five times, with 65 percent of participants from Asia, 20 percent from Europe and 15 percent from the United States.

Fund managers took up most of the order book at 63 percent, followed by banks at 21 percent, governments at 9 percent, insurance companies at 5 percent and private banks at 2 percent.

CIMB, HSBC, RHB and Standard Chartered were joint bookrunners on the issue.

Proceeds from the five-year bond will go towards working capital and general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary providers of housing loans to promote home ownership, is Malaysia’s second largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government.

It is rated A3 by Moody‘s.

This issue is Cagamas’s third outside Malaysia this year as it taps different markets and investor bases. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
