FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cagamas debuts on the Singapore dollar bond market
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Cagamas debuts on the Singapore dollar bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd said on Tuesday that it has made its debut on the Singapore dollar bond market under a $2.5 billion conventional multi- currency medium term notes programme.

The Singapore dollar-denominated paper, with a maturity of three years, carries an issue rating of A3 by Moody’s and closed at a spread of 50 basis points over the corresponding Singapore swap offer rates, Cagamas said in a press statement.

The bond is issued through Cagamas’s wholly owned unit Cagamas Global Plc, according to the statement.

Cagamas did not disclose the size of the offer but according to a report by Moody’s on Monday, Cagamas’s issuance amounted to as much as 100 million Singapore dollars ($73 million). ($1 = 1.3672 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.