Malaysia's Cagamas debuts on the Singapore dollar bond market

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd said on Tuesday that it has made its debut on the Singapore dollar bond market under a $2.5 billion conventional multi- currency medium term notes programme.

The Singapore dollar-denominated paper, with a maturity of three years, carries an issue rating of A3 by Moody’s and closed at a spread of 50 basis points over the corresponding Singapore swap offer rates, Cagamas said in a press statement.

The bond is issued through Cagamas’s wholly owned unit Cagamas Global Plc, according to the statement.

Cagamas did not disclose the size of the offer but according to a report by Moody’s on Monday, Cagamas’s issuance amounted to as much as 100 million Singapore dollars ($73 million). ($1 = 1.3672 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Greg Mahlich)