FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Cagamas concludes $129 mln Hong Kong dollar bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Cagamas concludes $129 mln Hong Kong dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-backed mortgage lender Cagamas said on Monday it has completed the issuance of HK$1 billion (129 million US dollars) in 3 1/2 year medium term notes, its second foreign currency issuance this year.

Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans to promote home ownership, is Malaysia’s second largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government.

It made its overseas bond market debut in September after pricing a 1.5 billion renminbi placing of three-year senior unsecured notes at a 3.7 percent annual yield. (1 US dollar = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.