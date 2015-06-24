FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaMalls Malaysia sells $68.2 mln news shares-TERM
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

CapitaMalls Malaysia sells $68.2 mln news shares-TERM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust , a Malaysia-based shopping mall real estate investment trust (REIT), is selling up to 190.8 million new units worth up to $68.2 million in a bookbuilding process on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The REIT, with a market value of 2.44 billion ringgit ($650.75 million), is selling the units at between 1.31 ringgit and 1.34 ringgit per unit, according to the term sheet. That is 2.2-4.4 percent lower than its closing price of 1.37 ringgit per unit on Wednesday.

The proceeds will be used to part finance the acquisition of Tropicana City Mall and Tropicana City Office Tower in the state of Selangor, the sheet showed.

CIMB Investment Bank is the joint bookrunner of the deal, the sheet showed. ($1 = 3.7495 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.