10 months ago
Malaysia grants bank licence to domestic unit of China Construction Bank
November 1, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

Malaysia grants bank licence to domestic unit of China Construction Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's finance ministry has granted a commercial banking licence to the domestic subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corp, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The grant of the commercial bank licence is the first under Malaysia's Financial Services Act 2013, and is based on CCB Malaysia's prudential strength and ability to bring in propositions that are in the best interests of Malaysia, the central bank said in a statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is on an official visit to China this week to build closer ties. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

