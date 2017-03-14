FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia c.bank sees net bond issuance of 80 bln ringgit in 2017
March 14, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 5 months ago

Malaysia c.bank sees net bond issuance of 80 bln ringgit in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to see a net bond issuance of 80 billion ringgit ($17.99 billion) in 2017, the country's central bank said in a statement on Tuesday following an industry roundtable discussion.

The Malaysian bond market continues to grow with the current outstanding value at 1.2 trillion ringgit, or 90 percent of GDP, Bank Negara Malaysia said.

"The focus should be on diversifying the investor base, having a stable composition of investors and increasing transparency that will enhance market stability," said Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid, assistant governor at the central bank.

$1 = 4.4460 ringgit Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sunil Nair

