New Malaysia c.bank governor: Important to keep monetary and financial stability
April 27, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

New Malaysia c.bank governor: Important to keep monetary and financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s newly-appointed central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Wednesday that it was important to keep monetary and financial stability.

Muhammad was appointed to succeed longtime governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, whose 16-year tenure ends on April 30.

“It is important for the central bank to maintain monetary and financial stability, remain focused on its strategic agenda and work towards contributing to a better future for all Malaysians,” Muhammad said in a statement accepting his appointment. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

