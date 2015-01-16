FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia has "moved on" from capital controls - central bank
January 16, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia has "moved on" from capital controls - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank said on Friday it had “moved on” from the use of controls to manage capital flows.

“Malaysia has moved on from the reliance on controls to manage capital flows,” the central bank said in a statement to Reuters.

“We are now in a period when the economy has been on a steady growth path with a low level of unemployment for several years,” said the central bank.

Malaysia’s economy is facing a challenging year amidst pressure from a weakening currency and falling oil prices.

“Extreme measures such as capital controls are for extreme periods. We are certainly not experiencing such extreme conditions,” it said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Vidya Ranganathan; Writing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter)

