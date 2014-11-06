FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia c. bank holds rates steady, sees risks to global growth
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia c. bank holds rates steady, sees risks to global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday, reiterating that was maintaining an accomodative monetary policy stance, while warning of risks to global growth that could hurt the country’s export-focused economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia’s monetary policy committee said that while the global economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, growth across advanced economies have been uneven.

“Looking ahead, while the overall global growth momentum is expected to improve, the growth forecast has been revised downwards due to weakening economic activity in a number of major economies,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Consequently, the downside risks to global growth have increased. Volatility in the international financial markets has also risen.” (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.