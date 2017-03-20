Malaysia to introduce steps to develop foreign exchange, bond markets - PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday said the central bank will introduce new "liberalisation" moves from time to time to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, and enable businesses to manage currency exposure.

"Bank Negara Malaysia will periodically introduce new liberalisation measures which aim to develop the market for foreign exchange, bonds, and money in the country to meet the demand of market participants and enable local businesses to manage exchange rate exposure in the country," Najib said in reply to a question in parliament. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Pullin)