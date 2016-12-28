FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Malaysia c.bank: "disruptive" influence from NDF on ringgit has subsided
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 8 months ago

Malaysia c.bank: "disruptive" influence from NDF on ringgit has subsided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Malaysian central bank said on Wednesday that the "disruptive influence" from the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market on the ringgit has subsided, making a success of its efforts to stifle the offshore market.

Last month, Bank Negara Malaysia began trying to force currency traders overseas to stop driving the ringgit lower and demanded that banks sign a commitment to cease trading the ringgit on the offshore NDF market. It also said it would implement several measures to boost onshore ringgit trade.

Liquidity on the onshore foreign exchange market registered a daily average volume of around $9 billion this month, compared to a monthly average of $8 billion in the previous 11 months, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement on Wednesday.

"FX flows comprise supply and demand from all major participants, including the exporters/importers, portfolio related and direct investments," the central bank said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.