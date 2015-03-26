FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB says appointed to advise on sale of 1MDB's power assets
March 26, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB says appointed to advise on sale of 1MDB's power assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second-largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it has been appointed by the country’s finance ministry to act as adviser for the potential sale of power firm Edra Global Energy Bhd, owned by indebted state fund 1MDB, to strategic investors.

“CIMB’s role will include identifying potential buyers and running a competitive process for Edra to derive an optimal outcome for the ministry of finance,” CIMB said in a press statement.

The appointment does not extend to any other areas relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd Group, known as 1MDB, CIMB added.

1MDB was also planning to list its power assets in an initial public offering expected to fetch $3 billion, sources have said, a move proposed to help reduce a debt pile of $11.6 billion.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

