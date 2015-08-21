FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 21, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's CIMB Bank chief resigns, sources say to join rival AMMB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reason for leaving)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 (Reuters) - CIMB Bank Bhd, a unit of Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Sulaiman Mohd Tahir would resign, effective Nov. 22.

It did not give a reason for the resignation but said Shahnaz Jammal, CIMB Group’s chief financial officer, would be interim CEO until a successor is appointed.

Sulaiman is expected to join AMMB Holdings Bhd, the country’s sixth-biggest bank by assets, as group managing director, according to two sources familiar with the move. An official at AMMB was not immediately available to comment.

AMMB, whose largest shareholder is Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), appointed Mohamed Azmi Mahmood in March as acting group managing director, from his previous role as deputy group managing director, after in January announcing Group Managing Director Ashok Ramamurthy’s return to ANZ as a senior executive. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
