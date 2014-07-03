FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB Group CEO gives up post, takes over as chairman
July 3, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB Group CEO gives up post, takes over as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its group chief executive Nazir Razak will relinquish his post and take over as chairman from September.

A new group CEO will be announced once regulatory approvals have been obtained, while current chairman Md Nor Yusof will retire from the board and join the group’s international advisory panel, CIMB said in a press statement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ron Popeski)

