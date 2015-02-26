FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB obtains approval to confirm Zafrul as Group CEO
February 26, 2015

Malaysia's CIMB obtains approval to confirm Zafrul as Group CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it had received approval from the central bank to confirm Zafrul Aziz as its group CEO and executive director with immediate effect.

Zafrul joined CIMB Group on Jan. 2, 2014 and was made acting group CEO nine months later after former chief Nazir Razak relinquished his post and took over as chairman.

Zafrul led a review of CIMB’s investment banking operations in the Asia-Pacific region with an eye to cutting costs in the segment by 30 percent this year after it and two smaller lenders scrapped a merger last month that would have created the country’s biggest bank by assets. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by William Hardy)

