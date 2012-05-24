FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB reports Q1 net profit of $321.14 mln
May 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's CIMB reports Q1 net profit of $321.14 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s second largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported on Thursday first quarter earnings of 1.01 billion ringgit ($321.14 million), lifted by stronger regional corporate banking and treasury markets businesses.

CIMB said its first quarter net profit of 1.01 billion ringgit was 10.27 percent higher than the 916.51 million ringgit recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank’s results were just above the 1 billion ringgit net profit estimated by analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputhran)

