Malaysia's CIMB to cut investment banking operating costs by 30 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second-biggest lender by assets, said on Friday it will cut investment banking operating costs by 30 percent this year as part of a plan to reassess its investment banking presence in Asia Pacific.

“We have grown aggressively over the years and have a fantastic platform and brand. However we have weaknesses, and we can no longer depend on a high growth operating environment,” Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB’s acting group chief executive officer, said in a statement.

CIMB also said it expects to achieve a return on equity of more than 15 percent by the end of 2018, and that consumer banking will contribute 60 percent of income.

The bank also said Arwin Rasyid, the CEO of Indonesian subsidiary PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk, will step down in April, without naming a successor. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)