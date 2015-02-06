UPDATE 1-Malaysia's CIMB reviews investment banking business, to cut unit's costs by 30 pct

* Review follows merger collapse

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second-biggest lender by assets, on Friday said it is reviewing its investment banking operating in the Asia-Pacific region with an eye to cutting costs in the segment this year by 30 percent.

CIMB is turning its attention inwards after it and two smaller lenders scrapped a merger last month that would have created the country’s biggest bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.

CIMB, also southeast Asia’s fifth-largest bank, has boosted regional operations over the past decade and expanded its investment banking capabilities by acquiring parts of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s Asia operations outside Japan.

“We have grown aggressively over the years and have a fantastic platform and brand. However, we have weaknesses and we can no longer depend on a high growth operating environment,” Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB’s acting group chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“The strategic review is about identifying areas where we are but should not be, areas where we need to be better and areas where we are already strong,” said Zafrul.

At the same time, CIMB said it is only looking at “minor” merger-and-acquisition opportunities that help “complete its presence” in Southeast Asia.

The review is part of a plan to reach a return on equity of more than 15 percent by the end of 2018 from 11.6 percent now. It is also aiming for a cost-to-income ratio of less than 50 percent from 57.8 percent, and for its consumer banking segment to contribute 60 percent of income from 44 percent.

The bank is targeting an extra 1 billion ringgit ($282.37 million) in pre-profit over the next three years from expanding in commercial banking, banking for small and mid-sized enterprises, transaction banking and digital banking.

The bank also said Arwin Rasyid, the CEO of Indonesian subsidiary PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk, will step down in April, without naming a successor.

Last year, CIMB became the only Asian bank to win a mandate to advise Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co, the target of a multi-billion three-way global takeover battle in Australia. ($1 = 3.5415 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Christopher Cushing)