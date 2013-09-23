FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB deputy chief leaves for Khazanah Nasional
September 23, 2013

Malaysia's CIMB deputy chief leaves for Khazanah Nasional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second largest lender by assets, said on Monday its group deputy chief Charon Wardini Mokhzani has resigned with effect from Nov 4.

Charon, who is also head of investment banking and CIMB Investment Bank’s chief, will be joining Khazanah Nasional Bhd , the state investment firm, as executive director in the managing director’s office, according to statements by CIMB and Khazanah.

CIMB’s chief Nazir Razak will assume Charon’s duties for the time being, the bank added. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
