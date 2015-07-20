FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB Group appoints new directors
July 20, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB Group appoints new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group has appointed two new directors, Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee Kok Kwan, effective immediately, the bank announced on Monday.

“Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee have played pivotal roles in governance and advisory and have deep experience in finance,” said Zafrul Aziz, chief executive of CIMB Group.

Lee was adviser to the chief executive prior to the appointment. The bank said that with the new role Lee would effectively relinquish all executive positions he holds within the group.

Mohd Nasir currently holds various key positions in private and government-linked companies with a specialisation in conventional finance and accounting. (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
