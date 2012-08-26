FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings
August 26, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC        PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q2      Aug 28 
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q2      Aug 30
                                                  
                                                  
 Genting Bhd                              Q2      Aug 29
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q2      Aug 28
                                                  
                                                  
 Maxis Bhd                                Q2      Aug 27-30
                                                  (T)
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd             Q2      Aug 27-30
                                                  (T)
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd                      Aug 27-30
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q4      Aug 29

