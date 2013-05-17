FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings
May 17, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 22
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 22
                                                   
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 22
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 30
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      May 23
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 23
                                                   
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd              Q1      May 29
                                                   
                                                   
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q3      May 31

