DIARY-Malaysia 2013 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 22 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 22 Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 23 Malaysia Airline System Bhd Q1 May 29 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 31