DIARY-Malaysia 2013/2014 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 26 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 17 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 Mar-10-14 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 20 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 19 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 13 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 6 Felda Global Ventures Q4 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 25-28 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 19-24 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 19-24 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 Feb 27 IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 24 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 19 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 27 Malaysian Airline System Q4 Feb 18 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 11 Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 10 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 6 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 10 Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 7 RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 23 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-28 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 Feb 25 UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 18-21