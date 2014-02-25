FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2013/2014 corporate earnings
February 25, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2013/2014 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q4      Feb 26
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q3      Feb 17
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q4      Mar 10-14
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q4      Feb 20
 British American Tobacco                 Q4      Feb 19
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q4      Feb 13
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q4      Feb 25
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q4      Feb 6
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q4      TBD
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 26-28
 Genting Bhd                              Q4      Feb 26-28
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q2      Feb 25
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q2      Feb 25
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q4      Feb 27
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q2      Feb 25
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q1      Feb 19
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q4      Feb 27
 Malaysian Airline System                 Q4      Feb 18
 Bhd                                              
 Maxis Bhd                                Q4      Feb 11
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q4      Feb 10
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q4      TBD
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q4      Feb 6
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q4      Feb 10
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q4      Feb 7
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q4      Feb 24
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q2      Feb 28
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q1      Jan 23
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q4      Feb 26-28
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q2      Feb 25
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q4      Feb 26
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q3      TBD
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q4      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q2      Feb 20

