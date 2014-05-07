FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
May 7, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q1      May 19-23
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q4      May 13-16
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q1      Jun 9-13
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q1      May 27
 British American Tobacco                 Q1      Apr 24
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q1      May 19-23
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q1      May 19-23
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q1      Apr 25
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q1      TBD
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q1      May 27-30
 Genting Bhd                              Q1      May 27-30
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q3      May 6-9
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q3      May 6-9
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q1      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q3      May 19-23
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q2      May 19-23
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q1      May 29
 Malaysian Airline System                 Q1      May 20
 Bhd                                              
 Maxis Bhd                                Q1      May 7
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q1      May 23-27
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q1      May 14-19
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q1      May 6
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q1      May 7
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q1      Apr 21
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q1      May 26-30
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q3      May 29
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q2      Apr 24
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q1      May 28
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q3      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q1      May 19-23
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q4      TBD
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q1      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q3      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.