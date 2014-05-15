FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings
May 15, 2014

DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q1      May 20
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q4      May 13-16
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q1      Jun 9-13
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q1      May 27
 British American Tobacco                 Q1      Apr 24
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q1      May 9
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q1      May 22
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q1      Apr 25
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q1      TBD
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q1      May 27-30
 Genting Bhd                              Q1      May 27-30
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q3      May 13-16
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q3      May 13-16
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q1      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q3      May 19-23
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q2      May 19-23
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q1      May 29
 Malaysian Airline System                 Q1      May 15
 Bhd                                              
 Maxis Bhd                                Q1      May 7
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q1      May 8
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q1      May 14-19
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q1      May 6
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q1      May 7
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q1      Apr 21
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q1      May 26-30
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q3      May 29
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q2      Apr 24
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q1      May 28
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q3      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q1      May 19-23
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q4      TBD
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q1      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q3      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
