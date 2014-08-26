FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings
#Banks
August 26, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2014 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                      RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                              Q2      Aug 20
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                        Q1      Aug 22
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd              Q2      Sept 15-19
 Axiata Group Bhd                         Q2      Aug 27
 British American Tobacco                 Q2      July 22
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                   
 MISC Bhd                                 Q2      Aug 6
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                  Q2      Aug 29
 DiGi.com Bhd                             Q2      July 17
 Felda Global Ventures                    Q2      Aug 25
 Holdings Bhd                                     
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                     Q2      Aug 26-29
 Genting Bhd                              Q2      Aug 26-29
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                      Q4      Aug 26-29
 Hong Leong Financial Group               Q4      Aug 26-29
 Bhd                                              
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                       Q2      Aug 28
 IOI Corporation Bhd                      Q4      Aug 20
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                  Q3      Aug 20
 Malayan Banking Bhd                      Q2      Aug 28
 Malaysian Airline System                 Q2      Aug 28
 Bhd                                              
 Maxis Bhd                                Q2      July 22
 Petronas Chemicals Group                 Q2      Aug 11
 Bhd                                              
 PPB Group Bhd                            Q2      Aug 22
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                    Q2      Aug 7
 Petronas Gas Bhd                         Q2      Aug 8
 Public Bank Bhd                          Q2      July 24
 RHB Capital Bhd                          Q2      Aug 27-29
 Sime Darby Bhd                           Q4      Aug 29
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                      Q3      July 16
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                     Q2      Aug 26-29
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                 Q4      Aug 25
 UMW Holdings Bhd                         Q2      Aug 25-29
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd              Q1      TBD
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                   Q2      Aug 13
 YTL Corporation Bhd                      Q4      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
