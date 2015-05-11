FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings
May 11, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
      
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 18-22
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q4      May 18-22
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q1      Jun 16-22
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 19
 British American Tobacco                  Q1      Apr 28
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q1      Apr 30
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 20-25
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q1      Apr 27
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q1      May 20-25
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 27-29
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 27-29
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q3      May 19-25
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q3      May 19-25
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 11-15
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q2      May 20-25
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 28
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q1      Apr 27
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q1      May 7
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q1      TBD
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q1      May 11
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q1      May 12-15
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q1      Apr 20
 RHB Capital Bhd                           Q1      May 25-29
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q3      May 28
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q2      Apr 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 26-29
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q3      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q1      May 21-25
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q4      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q3      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
