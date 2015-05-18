FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings
May 18, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
      
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 18-22
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q4      May 18-22
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q1      Jun 16-22
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 19
 British American Tobacco                  Q1      Apr 28
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q1      Apr 30
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 20
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q1      Apr 27
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q1      May 20-25
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 27-29
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 27-29
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q3      May 19-25
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q3      May 19-25
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      TBD
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 14
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q2      May 20-25
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 28
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q1      Apr 27
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      Apr 22
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q1      May 7
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q1      TBD
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q1      May 11
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q1      May 12
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q1      Apr 20
 RHB Capital Bhd                           Q1      May 25-29
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q3      May 28
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q2      Apr 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 26-29
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q3      May 14
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q1      May 21-25
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q4      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q3      TBD

