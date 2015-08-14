FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings
#Banks
August 14, 2015 / 12:29 AM / 2 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2015 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email:
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative
TBD: To be determined
    
      
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q2      Aug 18-24
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q1      Aug 19-24
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q2      Sept 17-21
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q2      Aug 20
 British American Tobacco                  Q2      Jul 28
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q2      Aug 4
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q2      Aug 28
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q2      Jul 13
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q2      Aug 24-28
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q2      Aug 26-28
 Genting Bhd                               Q2      Aug 26-28
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q4      Aug 24-28
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q4      Aug 24-28
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q2      Aug 25-26
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q4      Aug 24
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q3      Aug 19
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q2      Aug 27
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q2      Jul 15
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q2      Aug 14
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q2      Aug 7
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q2      Aug 17-21
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q2      Aug 6
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q2      Aug 4
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q2      Jul 30
 RHB Capital Bhd                           Q2      Aug 25-28
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q4      Aug 26
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q3      Aug 30
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q2      Aug 25-28
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q4      TBD
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q2      Aug 25-28
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd               Q1      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q4      TBD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
