DIARY-Malaysia 2016 corporate earnings
February 18, 2016 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2016 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com
    (T): Tentative
    TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                        RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                                Q4      Feb 25
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                          Q3      Feb 10-15
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd                Q4      Mar 28-Apr 1
 Axiata Group Bhd                           Q4      Feb 17
 British American Tobacco                   Q4      Feb 15-19
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                     
 MISC Bhd                                   Q4      Feb 5
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                    Q4      Feb 25
 DiGi.com Bhd                               Q4      Feb 5
 Felda Global Ventures                      Q4      Feb 22-26
 Holdings Bhd                                       
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                       Q4      Feb 24-29
 Genting Bhd                                Q4      Feb 24-29
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                        Q2      Feb 23-29
 Hong Leong Financial Group                 Q2      Feb 23-29
 Bhd                                                
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                         Q4      Feb 23-29
 IOI Corporation Bhd                        Q2      Feb 19
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                    Q1      Feb 15-19
 Malayan Banking Bhd                        Q4      Feb 25
 Maxis Bhd                                  Q4      Feb 4-8
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                     Q4      Feb 29
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd               Q4      Feb 16-22
 PPB Group Bhd                              Q4      Feb 22-26
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                      Q4      Feb 10-15
 Petronas Gas Bhd                           Q4      Feb 16-22
 Public Bank Bhd                            Q4      Jan 29-Feb 3
 RHB Capital Bhd                            Q4      Feb 25-29
 Sime Darby Bhd                             Q2      Feb 24
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                        Q1      Jan 28
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                       Q4      Feb 24-29
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                   Q2      Feb 25
 UMW Holdings Bhd                           Q4      Feb 24-29
 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd                Q4      Mar 15-30
 YTL Corporation Bhd                        Q2      Feb 18-23
 AirAsia X Bhd                              Q4      Feb 24

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
