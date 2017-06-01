FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings
June 1, 2017 / 12:47 AM / 3 months ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2017 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings
of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  
    All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD",
which means it will be released around those dates.  
    To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com    
    TBD: To be determined
    
 Company                       RIC         PERIOD  DATE
 AirAsia Bhd                               Q1      May 25
 AMMB Holdings Bhd                         Q4      May 30
 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd               Q1      Jun 14
 Axiata Group Bhd                          Q1      May 25
 British American Tobacco                  Q1      Apr 20
 (Malaysia) Bhd                                    
 MISC Bhd                                  Q1      May 4
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                   Q1      May 24
 DiGi.com Bhd                              Q1      Apr 28
 Felda Global Ventures                     Q1      May 31
 Holdings Bhd                                      
 Genting Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 29
 Genting Bhd                               Q1      May 29
 Hong Leong Bank Bhd                       Q3      May 29
 Hong Leong Financial Group                Q3      May 29
 Bhd                                               
 IHH Healthcare Bhd                        Q1      May 19
 IOI Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 16
 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd                   Q1      May 22
 Malayan Banking Bhd                       Q1      May 25
 Maxis Bhd                                 Q1      Apr 27
 Petroliam Nasional Bhd                    Q1      TBD
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd              Q1      May 15
 PPB Group Bhd                             Q1      May 25
 Petronas Dagangan Bhd                     Q1      May 19
 Petronas Gas Bhd                          Q1      May 16
 Public Bank Bhd                           Q1      Apr 20
 RHB Bank Bhd                              Q1      May 23
 Sime Darby Bhd                            Q3      May 31
 Tenaga Nasional Bhd                       Q2      Apr 27
 Telekom Malaysia Bhd                      Q1      May 23
 IOI Properties Group Bhd                  Q3      May 23
 UMW Holdings Bhd                          Q1      May 23
 Sapura Energy Bhd                         Q3      TBD
 YTL Corporation Bhd                       Q3      May 25
 AirAsia X Bhd                             Q1      May 23

