#Airlines
May 15, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly
earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies.  	
    	
   All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which
means it will be released around those dates.  	
   To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters	
(T): Tentative	
TBD: To be determined	
    	
 Company                        RIC          PERIOD  DATE
 Axiata Group Bhd                            Q1      May 22
 Bumi Armada Bhd                             Q1      TBD
 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd                     Q1      TBD
 Genting Bhd                                 Q1      May 30
 Malayan Banking Bhd                         Q3      May
                                                     28-31(T)
 Malaysian Airline System Bhd                Q1      May 22
 Maxis Bhd                                   Q1      TBD
 MISC Bhd                                    Q4      May 16
 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd                Q4      May 23
 Sime Darby Bhd                              Q3      May 30

