DIARY-Malaysia 2012 corporate earnings

Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: burhan.shariff@thomsonreuters (T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 22 Bumi Armada Bhd Q1 TBD CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 TBD Genting Bhd Q1 May 30 Malayan Banking Bhd Q3 May 28-31(T) Malaysian Airline System Bhd Q1 May 22 Maxis Bhd Q1 TBD MISC Bhd Q4 May 16 Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q4 May 23 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 30